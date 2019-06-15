It was another tragic day in the Apapa area of Lagos state as another container fell on cars on Saturday June 15, 2019.

A photo of the incident shared on Twitter by an eyewitness, Toba Samuel showed a container that fell off an articulated vehicle and landed on two cars.

The eyewitness in his tweet said the container fell as a result of bad road.

At the time of writing this report, it's not clear if there was any casualty.

However, incidents involving containers falling on other vehicles has become a recurring tragedy in Lagos state.

In May, a container fell off the Ojuelegba Bridge and caused a traffic gridlock around the area.

The container reportedly fell off a truck that was travelling on the bridge on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, according to a security operative that spoke to TheCable.

“The load is too much for the body, so as it was climbing the bridge, it was rolling down. It is 40 feet tall,” he said.

The truck driver, who also spoke to TheCable, said the accident was as a result of a bus driver who overtook him.

Also on the same Ojuelegba Bridge, in June 2018, a container reportedly fell off the bridge crushing cars with people inside.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari recently ordered removal or trucks and tankers from Lagos roads and bridges.

The president in May issued a directive for the immediate clearing up of the Apapa gridlock and the restoration of law and order to Apapa and its environs in Lagos State within two weeks.