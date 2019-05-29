It was contained in a statement by the State Commands PPRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed, that the child was stolen from the biological mother, Mrs Jennifer Azubuike.

“On May 29, at about 06:30a.m., following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Ifeyinwa Ezename, 50, and Caroline Mbonu, 75.

“Suspects had in 2012 conspired with one David Nwachukwu, now in prison custody and stole one Mmerichukwu Okoli, male, seven years old from the biological mother, Azubuike Jennifer.

“Consequently, the stolen child was recovered and reunited with his parents,” Mohammed stated.

It was also made known by the PPRO that another eight-year old child simply identified as Ifeoma was equally rescued from the suspects, who could not give satisfactory account of the child.

In another development, Haruna said the police had arrested a commercial tricycle conveying a one chance armed robbery suspect and recovered a fabricated revolver pistol including one life ammunition.

“On May 28, at about 10:22p.m., Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Patrol team attached to Awada Division arrested One Stanley Ekegbobe, 31.

ALSO READ: Buhari blames Police, Nigerians for insecurity in Nigeria

“Suspect was intercepted inside a Keke NAPEP during a Stop and Search at Ezeiweka road by NEPA junction, Onitsha.

“On sighting the Police, the suspect took to his heels but was overpowered and arrested,” he said.

Haruna added that all the suspects would be prosecuted in court after every investigations are concluded in the cases.