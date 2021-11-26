After 5 days in captivity, abducted Igbo leader in Ondo regains freedom

Okereke was freed five days after he was abducted at Elegbeka area of the local government.

According to him, his abductors first demanded N100m ransom, but later reduced it to N20m.

Narrating his ordeal, the Igbo leader said, “It was on Monday, around 8.30pm when I was on a journey to Owo. On getting to Elegbeka junction, I started hearing gunshots, I had no option than to stop because the sound was too much.

“One of them was wearing an army uniform. They then dragged me to a bush and threaten to kill me if I fail to keep quite and cooperate with them.

“We spent eight hours in the bush, close to where I was abducted. We later trekked the whole night. The following day, we did the same thing. We actually trekked for three nights.

“I was then released on Thursday night around 11pm after payment of ransom. At first, they demanded N100m for my release but after much negotiation and plea, they insisted on the ransom of N20m, threatening me that if I didn’t pay them, they will kill me.

“As you can see, I have not settled down, so my wife has not told me if they later reduced the ransom.”