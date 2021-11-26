RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

After 5 days in captivity, abducted Igbo leader in Ondo regains freedom

Authors:

bayo wahab

Okereke said his abductors were purely Fulani.

Chief Donatus Okereke regains his freedom after spending five says in kidnappers' den (Chronicle)
Chief Donatus Okereke regains his freedom after spending five says in kidnappers' den (Chronicle)

Chief Donatus Okereke, the leader of the Igbo Community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, who was recently kidnapped by gunmen has regained his freedom.

Recommended articles

Okereke was freed five days after he was abducted at Elegbeka area of the local government.

According to him, his abductors first demanded N100m ransom, but later reduced it to N20m.

Narrating his ordeal, the Igbo leader said, “It was on Monday, around 8.30pm when I was on a journey to Owo. On getting to Elegbeka junction, I started hearing gunshots, I had no option than to stop because the sound was too much.

“One of them was wearing an army uniform. They then dragged me to a bush and threaten to kill me if I fail to keep quite and cooperate with them.

“We spent eight hours in the bush, close to where I was abducted. We later trekked the whole night. The following day, we did the same thing. We actually trekked for three nights.

“I was then released on Thursday night around 11pm after payment of ransom. At first, they demanded N100m for my release but after much negotiation and plea, they insisted on the ransom of N20m, threatening me that if I didn’t pay them, they will kill me.

“As you can see, I have not settled down, so my wife has not told me if they later reduced the ransom.”

Okereke added that his abductors were purely Fulani.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

Gov Okowa charges Nigerians to be steadfast amid challenges

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

Trending

Man builds house upside down; toilet, kitchen & everything inside is overturned (video)

Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

19-year-old girl stabbed multiple times in Accra after catching her brother & mother having sex

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

I’ll pay your groom price; just accept to marry me this December – Fetish priestess begs men

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler