A Puff Adder squad from the Kano State Police Command have reportedly rescued a four-year-old girl, Khadijat Rilwanu from kidnappers’ den in Kano on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

According to Punch, the girl was kidnapped three weeks ago by three suspected kidnappers from her residence at Naibawa quarters in Kano.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu while parading the suspects said the kidnappers were arrested by a team of policemen drafted from Kano to Kaduna.

, “On the 4th of July, 2019, a team of Puff Adder detectives arrested one Ibrahim Musa of Ungwar Rimi quarters in Kaduna. On interrogation, two female suspects of the same address were arrested and a victim, one Khadijat Riliwanu, four, of Wailari Quarters, Kano,” he said.

Recall that In May, Pulse reported that police rescued two kidnap victims and arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

Ali Sale, 34 and Bala Bawa, 37, were kidnapped from their residence at Maijaki village, near Lapai Local Government Area of Niger on May 1, 2019.

Force Spokesman, Frank Mba said in a statement in Abuja that the victims were rescued by operatives attached to “Operation Puff Adder”.