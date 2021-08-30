The infamous party is another refreshing activation by Smirnoff to encourage consumers to break away from the ordinary with deliciously unconventional interactions in an atmosphere devoid of judgement.
Afro Vibes 2021: Smirnoff shuts down Benin City
Afro vibes 2021 began with a bang in Benin city, lit up by the world’s number one vodka, Smirnoff.
Social butterflies in Benin city and Asaba hit Rehab Bar & Lounge and Stevenson Hotel, Bar & Lounge to enjoy the ultimate nightlife experience. Smirnoff Afro Vibes was anything but ordinary as guests indulged in an intense evening of fun, vibes and mischief crowned with performances T Classic.
Infamous cocktails flowed non-stop made with Smirnoff X1, Smirnoff Ice and Double Black. Guests also indulged in wild party games, body painting and Smirnoff merch till the break of dawn.
Smirnoff will continue to colour more cities in Edo, Delta and River State with enchanting Afro Vibes party experiences. Catch the vibes in these exclusive locations:
28th August: Bar Code, Benin City
29th August: Rickrex, Benin City
3rd September: Canvey Bar & Lounge, Benin City
4th September: Vogue Bar & Lounge, Benin City
5th September: 360 Bar & Lounge, Benin City
15th October: Ediz Wine Bar, Port Harcourt
16th October: The Container Bristol, Port Harcourt
With Afro Vibes, Smirnoff renews its commitment to supporting local entertainment by driving infamous partnerships and experiences. Remain party ready for more infamous nights with Smirnoff.
Join the conversation @SmirnoffNG on Instagram or follow the hashtags #BornInfamous #SmirnoffAfroVibes.
#FeaturebySmirnoff
