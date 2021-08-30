RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Afro Vibes 2021: Smirnoff shuts down Benin City

Afro vibes 2021 began with a bang in Benin city, lit up by the world’s number one vodka, Smirnoff.

The infamous party is another refreshing activation by Smirnoff to encourage consumers to break away from the ordinary with deliciously unconventional interactions in an atmosphere devoid of judgement.

Social butterflies in Benin city and Asaba hit Rehab Bar & Lounge and Stevenson Hotel, Bar & Lounge to enjoy the ultimate nightlife experience. Smirnoff Afro Vibes was anything but ordinary as guests indulged in an intense evening of fun, vibes and mischief crowned with performances T Classic.

Infamous cocktails flowed non-stop made with Smirnoff X1, Smirnoff Ice and Double Black. Guests also indulged in wild party games, body painting and Smirnoff merch till the break of dawn.

Smirnoff will continue to colour more cities in Edo, Delta and River State with enchanting Afro Vibes party experiences. Catch the vibes in these exclusive locations:

28th August: Bar Code, Benin City

29th August: Rickrex, Benin City

3rd September: Canvey Bar & Lounge, Benin City

4th September: Vogue Bar & Lounge, Benin City

5th September: 360 Bar & Lounge, Benin City

15th October: Ediz Wine Bar, Port Harcourt

16th October: The Container Bristol, Port Harcourt

With Afro Vibes, Smirnoff renews its commitment to supporting local entertainment by driving infamous partnerships and experiences. Remain party ready for more infamous nights with Smirnoff.

Join the conversation @SmirnoffNG on Instagram or follow the hashtags #BornInfamous #SmirnoffAfroVibes.

#FeaturebySmirnoff

