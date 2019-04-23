The Study World Exhibition is a bi-annual overseas study fair organized by the United Kingdom Education Advisory Services, UKEAS Nigeria.

This conception brought to you by UKEAS has led to thousands of Nigerians being beneficiaries of free and efficient counseling, scholarships and world standard education.

Now in its 8th year it remains the biggest educational fair in Africa, taking place in Lagos, Abuja, Accra, Kumasi and other regions!

So, if you’re one of those dreaming of studying in the UK, USA, CANADA, CHINA, GERMANY, AUSTRALIA, MALAYSIA and many other dream study destinations BUT you don’t know where to start or even the tiniest clue on how to go about it?

Well, time to smile! Join over 70 foreign universities and colleges at the UKEAS STUDY WORLD EXHIBITION and be part of thousands of beneficiaries of free and efficient counseling, scholarship opportunities, career and job mentorship abroad, world standard education, study visa guidance and lots more!

ENTRY IS FREE!

﻿https://www.ukeas.com.ng/registration/registration-form.php?s=2127﻿ Attend the UKEAS STUDY WORLD EXHIBITION happening in your city.

The Event takes place in ABUJA

Venue: Sheraton Hotel Abuja

Date: Thursday 2nd of May 2019

Time: 10:00 - 5:00pm.

The Event takes place in LAGOS

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel (Now Lagos Continental Hotel)

Date: Saturday 4th of May 2019

Time: 10:00 – 5:00pm

For Inquiries and Questions:

Call Abuja: 08158858765

Email: abuja@ukeas.com.ng

Call Lagos (VI): 08057126717

Email: vi@ukeas.com.ng

Call Lagos (Ikeja): 08057126781

Email: ikeja@ukeas.com.ng

This is a featured post