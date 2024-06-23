ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Laide Bakare fined ₦70k for breaking traffic laws, not extorted - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Responding, Hundeyin said that the actress disobeyed traffic laws and paid fine as punishment.

Hundeyin made this known in a post he shared on his verified X handle, @benHundeyiy.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, actress Bakare lashed out at the police for entering her car and driving away with her 14-year-old daughter to an unknown destination.

According to her, the incident occurred on Saturday along Ikorodu Expressway after the police accused her of driving on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lane.

“For the first time, I experienced the brutal way Nigerians are being treated along that axis.

“I can’t imagine how someone with a brain and sanity will enter someone’s car and drive it away with a minor in it.

“My daughter was left terrified over the incident, a lot of things are happening in this country that need to be attended to.

“The police only target big cars and vulnerable people to exploit and rob. Just because they needed our ATM card to take out 70,000,” she said.

“You were stopped for contravening traffic laws by driving on the BRT lane.

“You chose to create a scene. You chose to remain out of your vehicle when it was being taken to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) office.

“The officers were not going to succumb to your gimmick to hold them down at that spot.

“You rightly paid the correct fine for your offence – 70,000 – into government coffers.

“You left with the receipt and your vehicle. Not a finger was laid on you,” the PPRO said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

