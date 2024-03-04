Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

The applicant joined as responders to his suit: Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Mada, Chief Executive Officer of NCC, and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. Other respondents are: Airtel Networks Nigeria Ltd. Globacom Ltd and Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS 9 Mobile).

In his affidavit, the applicant avers that sometime in January, the respondents had threatened to bar or deactivate the mobile lines of Nigerians, whose phone lines were not linked with their National Identification Number (NIN).

He avers that following this threat, he had proceeded to court and obtained an order on February 22, restraining the respondents from barring or deactivating the phone lines of Nigerians, pending the determination of the suit.

According to the applicant, to his amazement, he discovered that on February 28, his mobile lines as well as those of many Nigerians, had been barred by the respondents in defiance of a subsisting court order.

The applicant, therefore, now seeks a declaration that the act by the respondents in barring and deactivating the lines of Nigerians from February 28 till date, despite a subsisting court order, is wrongful and illegal.

He seeks a declaration that the respondents being a creation of law, are subject to the court of law and its judicial powers, and are under an obligation to obey same. He consequently, seeks an order, setting aside the entire directives, restricting the phone lines of Nigerians.

The applicant also wants an order directing the respondents to immediately unlock and un-restrict the phone lines of affected Nigerians. He claims the sum of ₦10 billion against the telecom companies, as exemplary damages for their unlawful restrictions on phone lines of Nigerians.