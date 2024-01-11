ADVERTISEMENT
Accused of rape, bishop Feyi Daniel faces judgement on January 26

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecution told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in June 2020, at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels. [Daily Post]
Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels. [Daily Post]

Daniel, who is the Bishop of I Reign Christian Ministry, was also charged with the attempted rape of one other alleged survivor (name withheld).

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended four-count charge bordering on rape, sexual assault and attempted rape.

Justice Rahman Oshodi fixed Jan. 26 for judgment, after counsel in the case adopted their final written addresses.

The defence counsel, Fola Awonusi, in his final written address, urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant.

Awonusi argued that the documents presented before the court showed malice and financial gains on the part of the alleged survivors.

According to him, there are contradictions in the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses.

He urged the court to discount the evidence of the prosecution witness and acquit the defendant.

The state counsel, Babajide Boye, however, urged the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

Boye, in his final written address, argued that there was evidence of a struggle, adding that the defendant forced himself on the alleged survivors.

He said the contradictions, which the defence argued about were immaterial.

Boye said: “In line with our argument, we urge the court to convict the defendant of the four-count charge.

“We have established sexual assault and attempted rape.

“We urge the court to convict the defendant accordingly.”

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Sections 260 (2), 262 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

