According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Anoma Promise was ordered by the court presided over by Ellen Ofei Ayeh to pay compensation of ¢5,000 to General Sergeant Abu Kwame of the Nungua Police Command.

The court found the young man guilty on the charge of causing harm but acquitted him on the charge of resisting arrest.

“Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, who held brief of Supt. Alex Odonkor, narrated that the complainant Henry Andzre Qauinoo was a businessman and a resident of Nungua Zongo. Promise resides at Spintex.

“Prosecution said Mr. Quainoo gave Mr. Promise his tricycle with registration number M-18-GR7477 to ride and render sales.

“On November 1, 2019, the prosecution said the complainant approached him and demanded his three weeks sales of GHC300 and cancel their contract.

“Mr. Promise declined to hand over the money and the tricycle saying he was the rightful owner.

“On November 3, 2019, the prosecutor said the complainant reported the matter to the Nungua Police Station and General Sergeant Abu Kwame and Lance Corporal Jerry Opei and the complainant went to the house of the accused person (now convict).

“On reaching the house, the Police officers informed Mr. Promise of the reason for his arrest and he asked that he should be allowed to make some calls.

“The prosecutor said the policemen informed Mr. Promise that he could make his calls as he sat in the car but Mr. Promise declined.

“Prosecution said suddenly Mr. Promise attacked Lance Corporal Jerry Opei. Sergeant Abu Kwame in his bid to prevent Mr. Promise from attacking his colleagues, Sergeant Kwame’s finger entered the mouth of Mr. Promise and he bit it off.

“The prosecutor said more police officers were deployed to the scene and the accused was escorted to the Police station for further investigations,” the GNA reported.