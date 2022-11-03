Accountant narrates how Lagos policewoman assaulted him

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the female cop, Hunwathan recalled that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, he boarded a taxi to seek blood for his wife, whom he said just put to bed.

According to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, as he got to the Badagry Roundabout in the Badagry area of Lagos with the driver, a female cop stopped them and demanded a N100 bribe.

Hunwathan said he pleaded with the policewoman to free them, citing the situation of his wife.

The accountant said all his pleas went to the officer’s deaf ears, as she insisted on impounding the vehicle should her demands were not met.

Hunwathan explained that things got out of hand when the officer turned on him when he refused to get down from the vehicle, adding that she held him, tore his clothes and threatened to deal with him.

His words: “My wife has been hospitalised since October 25. They did CS on her and it was successful by the grace of God. But I had to leave the hospital to get some things the doctor demanded. I spoke with the doctor in charge of the hospital laboratory and he told me that they had a shortage of blood.

“I was on the way to where I was supposed to get the blood when they called me to come back that they had just received some supplies in their blood bank and I did not need to get somewhere else.

“On my way back to the hospital, I boarded a taxi which had three other passengers with me inside. When we got to the Badagry Roundabout, we met three police officers there; they stopped the vehicle. A female officer approached us, and the man had no choice than to park in the middle of the road.

“The female officer, who is from the Badagry Police Division, asked everybody to come down, that the vehicle had been impounded. Others alighted from the vehicle, but I told her that I would not alight because I had something urgent to attend to.

“The police officers stated threatening and calling me different names, but I stood my ground. I told her I would not come down.

“When the threat was much and the driver was not ready to give up, I alighted from the vehicle. As I alighted, she took her phone to take my picture, but I ignored her. I was leaving on my own when she rushed at me, held me by the neck and tore my clothes.

“Extortion has been going on at that junction for long, and the driver actually had an issue with her because he refused to pay her N100.”