Accountant accused of ₦7.2 million fraud gets ₦500k bail in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accountant conspired to commit a felony.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba also ordered the defendant to produce one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. She ordered the defendant to report to the police headquarters daily pending the conclusion of investigations in the case.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, B. O. Odion, brought before the court a motion exparte for the remand of the defendant at the state police headquarters in Benin for 14 days. This, he said, was necessary to conclude investigations of the matter against the defendant.

He said the motion was under Sections 36(1), 35(1)(c) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) under the inherent jurisdiction of the court to administer justice.

He alleged that the defendant, an accountant with a popular hotel in Benin, had between 22 and 28 of April conspired to commit a felony. He said the defendant allegedly diverted a sum of ₦7,185,371.00, property of one Sunny Ewemade, under false pretence of remitting the money.

News Agency Of Nigeria

