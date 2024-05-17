Accountant accused of ₦7.2 million fraud gets ₦500k bail in court

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba also ordered the defendant to produce one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. She ordered the defendant to report to the police headquarters daily pending the conclusion of investigations in the case.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, B. O. Odion, brought before the court a motion exparte for the remand of the defendant at the state police headquarters in Benin for 14 days. This, he said, was necessary to conclude investigations of the matter against the defendant.

He said the motion was under Sections 36(1), 35(1)(c) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended) under the inherent jurisdiction of the court to administer justice.

