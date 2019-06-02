Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that the incident happened at about 6.30 p. m on Saturday.

Oladele explained that one person died, while one another person sustained injury in the accident, which involved a Toyota Jeep with registration number LSD 37 BR and a trailer with no registration number.

The sector commander said the Toyota Jeep lost control due to speeding and rammed into the trailer at Isara-Sapade, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the Mortuary at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun, while the injured is also receiving treatment at the hospital, ”he said.

He, however, advised motorists to be cautious, obey traffic regulations and refrain from driving against traffic, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

The Sector Commander also admonished motorists to maintain the stipulated 50 km per hour maximum speed limit within construction zones and refrain from overtaking till they are clearly out of the construction zones, as violators were liable to be prosecuted.