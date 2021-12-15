RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Accident claims 7, injures 19 in Ibadan

No fewer than seven people lost their lives, while 19 others were injured in a lone accident that occurred on Wednesday morning around Badeku area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The truck involved in the auto crash at Badeku Junction, Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday.

The lone accident, which involved a truck with registration number, OYO: NRK 312 YR, occurred at about 7.00 a.m at Badeku Junction on Ibadan-Ile-Ife Road.

A witness, Mr Tunde Lateef, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene of the accident that the truck, carrying dozens of labourers, was on speed going toward Ikire Road, when another truck, coming out of Badeku Village, crossed the express road.

Lateef said that an attempt made by the driver of the crashed truck to avoid collision caused it to somersault, thus flung the people on board into different directions.

NAN reports that men of the Nigerian Police and FRSC who arrived the scene of the accident assisted in carrying the victims to the hospitals.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Unce Chukwurah, confirmed the accident in a telephone interview with NAN.

Chukwurah said the truck involved in the accident carried 26 labourers that were going for construction in the area.

“It was a lone accident. The yellow tipper vehicle was carrying 26 people, 19 of them injured, while seven died in the accident.

“The injured has been taken to ASBON Hospital at Gbagi area for treatment, while remains of the seven dead had been collected by their relatives for burial,” she said.

The sector commander attributed the possible cause of the accident to speed violation.

