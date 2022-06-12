RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Four persons died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving an articulated vehicle and a Mazda bus at Foursquare in Ogunmakin axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunmakin is located at Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun.

Recommended articles

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, said that the accident occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Umar explained that the accident was caused by excessive speed and loss of control by the bus driver who rammed at the stationed truck.

The sector commander explained that the crash involved a CNHTC vehicle marked XA 802 KKM and a Mazda bus with registration number SHK 684 XA.

He added that 13 people were involved in the accident which comprised 12 men and a woman, saying that eight people got injured, all men, while four persons died comprising three men and one woman.

Umar noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

The sector commander described the crash as avoidable act, if caution had been taken, using common sense speed limit, especially as it was raining.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, especially on speed violation.

He commiserated with the family of the victims and also enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in Ogunmakin area of the state for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC rejects Akpabio as contender refuses to relinquish senatorial ticket

INEC rejects Akpabio as contender refuses to relinquish senatorial ticket

Democracy Day: Lagos govt will continue to improve lives – Sanwo-Olu

Democracy Day: Lagos govt will continue to improve lives – Sanwo-Olu

Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible

Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible

PDP picking Atiku left bitter pills for South East- Igbo elders

PDP picking Atiku left bitter pills for South East- Igbo elders

SERAP urges Tinubu, Atiku, others to declare assets, shun vote-buying

SERAP urges Tinubu, Atiku, others to declare assets, shun vote-buying

Prof. Jachimike was arrested for fraud, not abducted by gunmen — Police

Prof. Jachimike was arrested for fraud, not abducted by gunmen — Police

2023: Treat your opponents with dignity - Buhari tells candidates

2023: Treat your opponents with dignity - Buhari tells candidates

My successor will emerge through transparent electoral process - Buhari

My successor will emerge through transparent electoral process - Buhari

Read Buhari's full speech on last Democracy Day as president

Read Buhari's full speech on last Democracy Day as president

Trending

‘Nigeria fails me,’ Relatives of Owo Church attack victims lament

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu visited Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, in Ondo State that was attacked on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack

Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack/Illustration. [LindaIkeji]

15-year-old class 6 girl stripped naked, flogged by men hired by stepfather

Girl being assaulted

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious

Tragedy in Imo as 5 family members die, others unconscious