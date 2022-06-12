Accident claims 4 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, said that the accident occurred at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Umar explained that the accident was caused by excessive speed and loss of control by the bus driver who rammed at the stationed truck.

The sector commander explained that the crash involved a CNHTC vehicle marked XA 802 KKM and a Mazda bus with registration number SHK 684 XA.

He added that 13 people were involved in the accident which comprised 12 men and a woman, saying that eight people got injured, all men, while four persons died comprising three men and one woman.

Umar noted that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

The sector commander described the crash as avoidable act, if caution had been taken, using common sense speed limit, especially as it was raining.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, especially on speed violation.