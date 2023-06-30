Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number, BDG 426 HT and a DAF truck, marked RNG 558 XC.

It was gathered that the Sienna driver rammed into the DAF truck which was coming out of a trailer park.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okpe disclosed that the accident occurred around Total Petrol Station on the expressway.

According to her, seven people, including four male adults, two female adults and one child were involved in the accident.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the Sienna driver.

“The injured victim was taken to Isaara General Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

“Operatives are still on ground managing the traffic situation,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT