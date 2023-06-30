ADVERTISEMENT
Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the Sienna driver.

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]
Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number, BDG 426 HT and a DAF truck, marked RNG 558 XC.

It was gathered that the Sienna driver rammed into the DAF truck which was coming out of a trailer park.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe disclosed that the accident occurred around Total Petrol Station on the expressway.

According to her, seven people, including four male adults, two female adults and one child were involved in the accident.

“The injured victim was taken to Isaara General Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

“Operatives are still on ground managing the traffic situation,” she said.

Okpe stated that the Sector Commander had cautioned motorists on excessive speed and advised them to use common sense speed limits.

News Agency Of Nigeria

