Accident claims 2 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

According to him, the accident occurred on Monday at 3:41p.m.

Umar said that the accident was caused by excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Toyota Camry car marked KRD 275 HG who hit the motorcycle marked LAR 363 VH.

The FRSC boss said that four people were involved in the accident, comprising three men and one woman.

Umar also said that a male and female died in the accident and added that the bodies had been deposited at Idera Morgue in Sagamu.

The sector commander said that most crashes recorded within the Christmas period were caused by excessive speeding by motorists.

He advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations as well as consider other road users.