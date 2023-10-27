ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady says

Andreas Kamasah

An elderly woman has admonished women to accept that men are naturally philanderers and not trust them no matter how innocent they look.

‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady
‘Accepting that no man’s dating 1 woman is maturity; real love ended in 1980 – Old lady

According to the Nigerian woman, the days of genuine love when a man could stick to only one woman were long gone.

Recommended articles

In her view, contemporary men are dating multiple women and just having fun with them, after which they dump them and move on.

“Maturity is when you understand that no man is dating one woman no matter how innocent he looks. Real love ended 1980,” she said in a video that was uploaded to social media and it has since gone viral and aroused mixed reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, officers of the Ghana Police Service provided security for a one-man demonstrator who chose to protest against societal pressures that have burdened individuals, marriages and families.

Identified as Ernest Birmeh, popularly known as Dr Think Twice, the protestor is seen in a video marching alone with a mobile phone and a megaphone, while wearing a pair of black jeans trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt and a black cap. The shirt has the inscription, ‘IGP Inspector General of Pressure’ boldly embossed on it, as well as a phone number believed to be his.

While he moves on the streets and preaches his message, a police patrol vehicle loaded with officers is seen moving slowly according to his pace at the back, while some other officers walk along, with the police siren blaring.

Think Twice is heard preaching against pressure put on young women and men by others to get married when they are not prepared, give birth at a certain time when they are not ready, financial pressure by women on men, expectations that a man would marry only one woman, among other things that he believes make the society burdensome and a living hell that causes many people to become depressed.

He urged people to flee from such pressures that have the potential to make life uncomfortable for them and instead, enjoy life to the maximum. He then went further to caution those who are in the habit of piling unnecessary pressure on others to desist from it because they end up causing a lot of harm to society by rendering many people with depression and mental health issues.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

She has been sentenced to death by beating [Punch]

Nigerian woman rescued from killing herself in Iraq is sentenced to death

Vroom514 and Cristiano Ronaldo performing the Siu celebration

University student interrupts lecturer to perform Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration

Reverend Father Edwin Gathang’i Waiguru and his wife, Margaret Wanjira Githui

‘God didn’t create man and woman by mistake' – Catholic priest justifies decision to marry

The suspect (left) and the victim (right) [Best Lagos]

UNIPORT student’s decomposing body found in lover’s apartment