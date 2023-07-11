Abuja vigilantes shoot orphans in Abuja, family seeks justice

It would be recalled that the orphans, who are siblings, were sleeping in their room on Sunday, July 9, 2023, when members of the vigilance group invaded the premises and suddenly started shooting.

During the sporadic shooting, the siblings were hit in their legs and buttocks, after which they were rushed to hospital for treatment.

In a video obtained by Punch, one of the brothers, Abdulmalik, while writhing in pain on the hospital bed, said he was shot because he refused to give members of the vigilance group his phone.

He said, “Is it because of my phone that they want to shoot me? I will not give them my phone. It’s not yours, it’s mine.”

The victim’s sister, who spoke on behalf of the family, Jemilah, stated that they had no money to treat them.

“My brothers were sleeping inside the room when those vigilantes came between 3 pm to 4 pm and we started hearing gunshots. They started shooting guns directly into their room and that was how the bullets hit two of my brothers.

“One got shot in the leg and the other in the lap and buttocks. We took them to the General Hospital Kwali but they didn’t accept them. So, we brought them to the Specialist Hospital Gwagwalada and till now they have not attended to us because of the money.

“We don’t have the ₦50,000 that they said we should drop before they take them to the operation room. We are orphans, we just want justice for our brothers,” she added.

