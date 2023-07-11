ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Abuja vigilantes shoot orphans in Abuja, family seeks justice

Damilare Famuyiwa

The orphans were reportedly sleeping when the vigilantes invaded their premises.

Image illustration of a vigilante group
Image illustration of a vigilante group

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that the orphans, who are siblings, were sleeping in their room on Sunday, July 9, 2023, when members of the vigilance group invaded the premises and suddenly started shooting.

During the sporadic shooting, the siblings were hit in their legs and buttocks, after which they were rushed to hospital for treatment.

In a video obtained by Punch, one of the brothers, Abdulmalik, while writhing in pain on the hospital bed, said he was shot because he refused to give members of the vigilance group his phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Is it because of my phone that they want to shoot me? I will not give them my phone. It’s not yours, it’s mine.”

The victim’s sister, who spoke on behalf of the family, Jemilah, stated that they had no money to treat them.

“My brothers were sleeping inside the room when those vigilantes came between 3 pm to 4 pm and we started hearing gunshots. They started shooting guns directly into their room and that was how the bullets hit two of my brothers.

“One got shot in the leg and the other in the lap and buttocks. We took them to the General Hospital Kwali but they didn’t accept them. So, we brought them to the Specialist Hospital Gwagwalada and till now they have not attended to us because of the money.

“We don’t have the 50,000 that they said we should drop before they take them to the operation room. We are orphans, we just want justice for our brothers,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jemilah, however, revealed that one of the suspects had been arrested.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate