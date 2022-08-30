RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Abuja pregnant lady approaches hospital to sell her unborn baby

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 23-year-old lady who said she mistakenly got pregnant, has now been handed over to the police.

A pregnant lady who simply identified herself as Chinaza, has approached doctors at the National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to seek a buyer for her unborn baby.

According to a source at the hospital who disclosed this incident on a condition of anonymity, the lady, aged 23, left her parents’ house in Imo State after she took in.

Chinaza, the source said, moved to her friend’s house, which was demolished, after which they both relocated to Abuja.

“A pregnant lady came to the hospital over the weekend and said she wanted to sell her unborn baby. She said she mistakenly got pregnant and left her parents house in Imo State to stay with her friend in Lagos State.

“While living with her friend, she said her residence was demolished and they travelled to Abuja to live with her friend’s uncle. She said her uncle’s landlady complained about the number of persons occupying the apartment, and they were later asked to leave.

“While wandering around, she said she requested help from a woman she met in Utako, Abuja, and the woman gave her N500. She said the woman told her to come to the hospital to say whatever was on her mind,” the hospital source was quoted as saying.

The source added that the lady was immediately handed over to the police.

Confirming the incident, FCT’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh, when contacted stated that the lady is now in custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
