The founder of Mountain Movers Fire Ministry in Abuja, Pastor Basil Princewill has reportedly been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for raping, impregnating and drugging a 14-yr-old girl.

The trial judge, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf of the FCT High Court in Maitama on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, while hearing the case held that the pastor’s act was capable of destroying the victim’s life, adding that his action was a desecration of the house of God.

The Judge held that stated that the commission of rape was bad enough, “but it became more worrisome when the convict was someone looked upon as a man next to God”.

According to reports, Princewill was convicted on two of the four counts contained in the charge on which he was tried.

The pastor was said to have forcefully had sexual intercourse with the 14-yr-old girl between July 27 and December 31, 2011, at his church and also impregnated her.

He was also reported to have given the victim drugs in order to abort the pregnancy.

While delivering the judgement, Husseini said, “I believe the evidence of the PW2 (victim ) to be true and the PW1 (her mother ) told the story in the same way the victim told the court too.

“The evidence of the accused was inconsistent, and confusing also and the direct evidence given by the victim to her mother narrated the ordeal the victim went through in the hands of the accused.”

He said that though, the convict denied not raping the victim but his evidence contradicted itself and therefore, convicted on the allegation of rape.