Abuja married man dragged to court for k*lling his girlfriend over abortion

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady, who didn’t know that the defendant was married, aborted the pregnancy without his consent.

Douglas Tamunokopo, a 29-year-old married man, has been dragged before Justice C.O Agbaza at the High Court, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, for killing his girlfriend Udo Abigail.

Tamunokopo, who was in a romantic relationship with Abigail, was alleged to have committed the murder after the latter aborted her pregnancy without his consent.

It was gathered that Abigail was having an affair with the suspect without knowing that he already had a family with two children in River State.

On realizing that she was in a romantic relationship with a married man, Abigail decided to terminate the pregnancy, a development that led to a heated argument between her and the defendant.

In the course of the argument, Tamunokopo reportedly left work, leaving Abigail in the room.

When neighbours observed that Abigail didn’t come out of the defendant’s room after their argument, they became curious and forced their way in. They were, however, met with shock as they saw the lady sitting on a chair with rope hung on a nail on the wall, and tied around her neck.

“That you, Douglas Tamunokopo, on September 1, 2016, around 3pm, at the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, in the Abuja Judicial Division, did cause the death of your girlfriend, Udo Abigail, by strangulating her to death,” the charge read in part.

Investigative police officer, Inspector Thomas Zephaniah, who was led in evidence by Wale Adeagbo, the prosecutor, stated that following an investigation, an autopsy report revealed that the cause of Abigail’s death was asphyxia and strangulation caused by the defendant.

Having heard the prosecutor’s case submission, Justice Agbaza adjourned the matter till Monday, September 26, 2022, for cross-examination.

