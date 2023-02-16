Abuja man remains in custody for stealing catfish from neighbours
The motorcyclist is suspected of stealing N2.8 million worth of catfish.
Judge Umar Mayana ordered that the defendant be remanded until March 22 pending when he gets a reliable surety, who is ready to meet his bail condition.
The defendant, who was arraigned on a count charge of theft, denied committing the crime.
The prosecution counsel, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that two neighbours, Alice Odey and Olawale Omosehin reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station on February 3.
According to him, the complainants alleged that they suspect that the defendant had stolen 3,510 pieces of cat fish, valued at N2.8 million, from their fish ponds.
He said the offence contravened section 286 of the Penal Code.
