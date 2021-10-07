Abuja man jailed 5 years for obstructing EFCC agents

The anti-graft agency accused Usman Abdulkareem of causing a nuisance to its agents when he was arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Apo Abuja on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The convict was accused of obstructing operatives on their investigative duties during an operation at Palm Garden Estate in June.

The EFCC did not elaborate on the event in its press statement regarding the court case, but he was accused of destroying government property in his mugshot released to the public.

The agency said his crime of obstruction was a violation of Section 38 (2) and punishable under Section 38 (2)(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act of 2004.

Abdulkareem pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years in prison by Justice A.O Musa.