Abuja judge orders man to sweep court premises for stealing perfumes

The judge gave Nmoye the sweeping punishment for stealing three perfumes worth N4,000 from a store.

During Nmoye’s trial, Olanrewaju Osho, the prosecution counsel, has revealed that the former stole the perfumes in Tahalid Stores belonging to one Sadiq Ahmed in Garki, Abuja.

Revealing how Nmoye perpetrated the crime, Osho said Nmoye entered the store on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to steal the perfumes worth N4,000.

According to the prosecution counsel, the store owner reported the incident to the police, after which Nmoye was arrested and charged to court.

While noting that Nmoye confessed to committing the offence during an investigation, Osho argued that the offence was punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code Law.

Meanwhile, operatives of Lagos Police command, have arrested 11 suspected cultists at a hotel in the Agege area of the state.

The arrest was carried out by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who were on patrol in the early hours of Wednesday, November 16.

The suspects, according to the RRS, were members of rival cult groups, and were all involved in a violent clash at the hotel.

In the course of the clash, the police said four of the arrested suspects got “viciously injured” with broken bottles.