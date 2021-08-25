RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Abuja court jails fake South Korean for romance scam

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The convict was sentenced with an option of fine of N100,000.

Okotie Prince [EFCC]
Okotie Prince [EFCC]

An internet fraudster that pretended to be a South Korean on Facebook has been convicted by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Okotie Prince was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for using a false identity to commit fraud on social media.

He was accused of posing as Thomas Taud, a drilling engineer from South Korea on Facebook, to lure unsuspecting victims.

He used the fake identity to obtain $1,500 from a citizen of the Philippines, identified as Richamar, under the guise of being in a romantic relationship with her.

Prince pleaded guilty to the one count charge against him and was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Sylvanus Oriji.

The convict was sentenced with an option of fine of N100,000.

He was also ordered by the court to forfeit the proceeds of the crime, estimated at N220,000, to the Federal Government.

