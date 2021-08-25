Abuja court jails fake South Korean for romance scam

Okotie Prince was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for using a false identity to commit fraud on social media.

He was accused of posing as Thomas Taud, a drilling engineer from South Korea on Facebook, to lure unsuspecting victims.

He used the fake identity to obtain $1,500 from a citizen of the Philippines, identified as Richamar, under the guise of being in a romantic relationship with her.

Prince pleaded guilty to the one count charge against him and was sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Sylvanus Oriji.

The convict was sentenced with an option of fine of N100,000.