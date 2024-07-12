ADVERTISEMENT
About 200 students trapped in Jos collapsed school building

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commissioner said that part of the school that collapsed was accommodating about 200 students.

About 200 students trapped in Jos collapsed school building [ChannelsTV]
About 200 students trapped in Jos collapsed school building

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Saints Academy, a secondary school in Jos, collapsed on Friday, while students were writing their third term examination.

Ashoms, who visited the scene in the company of other commissioners, including that of secondary education, said that the school had a total population of about 400.

”The collapsed building has resulted in casualties, and injured students are still being evacuated to hospitals.

”We cannot, however, ascertain the exact number of casualties until the evacuation is completed.

“The emergency workers are doing a lot in the rescue efforts.

“The Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has urged the medical personnel in the hospitals to ensure that they save the lives of survivors.

“They should not ask for money or anything because this is an emergency situation,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said that the incident had underscored the imperative of order 003 of the state government, which was meant to enforce the implementation of the Greater Jos Master Plan, to prevent such unfortunate incidences.

According to him, the collapsed school building, built on a waterlogged area, clearly did not meet construction standards.

Ashoms said that the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) would ensure that faulty buildings were brought down, while ongoing constructions would henceforth conform to standards.

