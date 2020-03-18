Abike Dabiri-Erewa charges Nigerian youths to be "MORE" at Adesunmbo Adeoye's Inspiring Change Conference 2020

The event which was held at the Wisdom Arena, Agege recorded numerous participants, including Nigerian women in business, ministry & career, with a few number of male attendees’.

Reeling off this year's theme; “There Is More”, the conference was graced with the presence of the Chairman/CEO Nigerians Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, who heralded the event as the keynote speaker. During her session, she laid emphasis through her experiences and hurdles, on the need to become more, etching that "the alternative to “MORE”, is hard work, commitment, and INTEGRITY". She encouraged participants to peddle in that direction and also shared the “P.H.D” principles which are; Perseverance, Humility, Determination.

The Convener, Adesunmbo Adeoye; clad in a limited edition “Lola Buttons” dress, also struck a balance, with practical teachings that was presented to the audience, by laying foundations on how they can better actualize their dreams and goals. Powering each interaction with useful tips and references, she retorted that "value creation is a mainstay to becoming “MORE”.

Highlighting the areas of self-empowerment and development was the "Girl Talk" segment that pulled great minds like Toyin Onigbanjo, Sola Adesakin & Eno Essien. As frontliners in their respective industries, the trio engaged participants and guests, sharing insights and workable scenarios with cues from their personal experiences. The session was impactful as it reached an emotional climax for many, including attendees, whose attention was sustained by the moment.

Speaking on the success of the conference, the convener and Goldman Sachs Scholar; Adesunmbo Adeoye said “Words cannot express my gratitude to our honorable speakers, volunteers, attendees, and exhibitors. This 7th edition has been much “MORE” than we imagined. We had over 3000 registered attendees more than half showed up. It was nothing short of fulfilling. Let’s do it again next year!”

Drawing its curtain with a Q & A segment, the conference housed exhibitions and a showcase of services, affording attendees and participants the platform to connect, network and support SMEs, with a refined mindset and understanding of becoming “MORE” for one's self and society.

Supported by: Adesunmbo Adeoye Initiative, ESOB Heroes, International Women's Day

Media Partners: Bella Naija, City 105.1 FM, Pulse NG, Silverbird TV, Mod Media

For more information and inquiries about Inspiring Change Conference 2020, Visit.

Website: www.inspiringchangeng.org

Instagram: @inspiringchangeng

Twitter: @inspiringchang

For media inquiries, contact encoremedialtd@gmail.com

