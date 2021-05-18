United States arrests Nigerian Abidemi Rufai over N144 million wire fraud

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman, Rufai perpetrated the scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The statement from the U.S Department of Justice says Rufai resides in the Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria.

The accused made his initial appearance on Saturday May 15, 2021 in New York and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

“Since the first fraud reports to our office in April 2020, we have worked diligently with a federal law enforcement team to track down the criminals who stole funds designated for pandemic relief,” says Acting U.S. Attorney Gorman. “This is the first, but will not be the last, significant arrest in our ongoing investigation of ESD (Employment Security Department) fraud.”

The criminal complaint alleges that Rufai used the stolen identities of more than 100 Washington residents to file fraudulent claims with ESD for pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Rufai also filed fraudulent unemployment claims with Hawaii, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, and Pennsylvania, according to the statement.

Rufai used variations of a single e-mail address in a manner intended to evade automatic detection by fraud systems.

By using this practice, Rufai made it appear that each claim was connected with a different email account.

The Nigerian then caused the fraud proceeds to be paid out to online payment accounts such as ‘Green Dot’ accounts, or wired to bank accounts controlled by “money mules.”

Some of the proceeds were then mailed to the Jamaica, New York address of Rufai’s relative.

Law enforcement determined that more than $288,000 was deposited into an American bank account controlled by Rufai between March and August 2020.

“Greed is a powerful motivator. Unfortunately, the greed alleged to this defendant affects all taxpayers,” says Donald Voiret, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Seattle.

“The FBI and our partners will not stand idly by while individuals attempt to defraud programs meant to assist American workers and families suffering the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Investigating team

If found guilty, Rufai will spend up to 30 years in prison for his alleged crime.

The case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG).

The fraud on ESD is being investigated cooperatively by the FBI, DOL-OIG, Social Security Office of Inspector General, U.S. Secret Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations.

The Washington Employment Security Department is cooperating in the investigation.