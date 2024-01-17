ADVERTISEMENT
Abia policemen invade live TV programme to arrest guest

Damilare Famuyiwa

The policemen were said to have disrupted the ‘Youth Rendezvous’ TV programme to arrest their guest following a petition against him.

The TV director claimed that some items were damaged during the invasion [Nigerian Eye]
The TV director claimed that some items were damaged during the invasion [Nigerian Eye]

The programme airing at the time the policemen invaded the TV station was said to be “Youth Rendezvous”, and was anchored by Grace Onyekachi.

In a Facebook post, the Director, ABN TV/Radio, Ifeanyi Okali described the invasion as a provocation against press freedom and human rights.

The post read: “We are worried by the invasion of our broadcast station in Umuahia by officers of the Nigerian Police, Umuahia Area Command in Abia State.

“At about 2:40pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2023, the policemen invaded our station during a live programme to arrest our guest, one Udensi Donald during a programme, Youth Rendezvous.

“The police claimed a senior brother of the guest, one Uche Onwuka Udensi had written a petition against him over a family matter.

“Despite repeated plea by our staff to the officers to allow the programme come to an end before the guest could be arrested, they insisted on whisking him away while the live programme was on.

“We find this very provocative and indeed an act of overzealousness by the officers who obviously acted in clear contravention of the rule of engagement.

“It clearly also negates the enhanced police-civil relations which the Commissioner of Police, CP Kene Onwuemeile, has consistently campaigned for.”

While demanding an apology from Abia State Police Command, the TV director claimed that some items belonging to them were damaged during the invasion.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

