Abia Police confirm 1 dead, many injured in rival group clash

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Ndukwe stated that rival groups clashed when the community was celebrating its Odo Masquerade Festival at about 4 pm on Monday.

He stated that the incident led to the shooting to death of one male victim, while many others, including police operatives deployed to restore normalcy in the area, sustained injuries.

He added that one male suspect had been arrested and a firearm recovered from him in connection with the clash.

“Normalcy has been restored in the community and the Commissioner of Police (CP) has ordered the deployment of more police operatives in the community.

“The CP also ordered for an investigation into the case and bringing the perpetrators to book,” he said.