At the unveiling of the 2020 awardee, Abdul Rahman Buhari, a 28 year old Oyo State Indigene of Oyo state, MD Seven Up Bottling Company, Ziad Maalouf reinstated the company’s continuous commitment to the development of the leadership potential of the Nigerian youths.

He further buttressed the point that the 7Up HBS scholarship offers on a national scale the opportunity for a proper succession plan as young vibrant Nigerians such as Abdul-rahman are expected to assume leadership positions of commanding heights in the near future. He stated that the country’s economic growth is tied to the quality of the future leaders.

Abdul-Rahman Buhari wins the 2020 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Abdulrahman, in an emotional speech thanked the management of SBC for seeing through his passion and providing the golden opportunity for him to further his education in the prestigious institution while assuring of his commitment to give back to young Nigerians my impacting their lives through education.

Also, in attendance at the unveiling event was Misan Rewane and Mayowa Kuyoro, who were both beneficiaries of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship award in 2011 and 2013 respectively. While congratulating the latest recipient of the scholarship, they also shared personal stories on how the scholarship served as the springboard for the impact they are making in the society.

The 7up Harvard business school scholarship was inaugurated in 2011 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of 7up bottling company. The business remains committed to giving back by awarding one young professional who will go on to make their mark in the society at large.

For more info on the 7Up Harvard Business Scholarship, visit www.sevenup.org/hbs and @7up_nigeria on social media.

