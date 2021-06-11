Abduction: Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic suspends academic activities

Mallam Mahmud Kwarbai, Information and Protocol Officer of the institution announced the suspension in a statement on Friday.

The bandits killed one student and abducted 10 people, comprising eight students and two lecturers during the attack ,according to a statement by the state government.

Kwarbai said the attack had created serious tension among the students, hence the indefinite suspension of academic activities at the institution.

The institution’s Information Officer added that students had been directed to vacate the institution immediately.