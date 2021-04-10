The traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Imo state, Charles Iroegbu, who was abducted with his chiefs have all regained freedom.

Iroegbu was kidnapped together with five chiefs and two palace guards on Wednesday, April 8, 202, at Seven and Half Junction along Umuahia-Anara-Orlu Road.

They were accosted by gunmen on their way home after attending a traditional wedding ceremony in Ehime Mbano LGA.

The abduction of the monarch, who is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit, and his chiefs heightened tension in the state following a spate of insecurity.

But three days after their abduction, the monarch and other victims were freed.

According to TheNation, a source in the palace confirmed their release.

The source said, “Go and tell it to the whole world, my king, our king, the symbol of authority in our kingdom has been released.

“His cabinet chiefs and two palace guards who were kidnapped alongside with him on Wednesday were also freed by the kidnappers. They returned to the kingdom this morning.”

Meanwhile, another traditional leader in Ekiti State, Oba Adetutu Ajayi was attacked on Friday, April 9, 2021.

According to NAN, the traditional ruler was shot on Friday night on his way to a neighbouring community, Ayetoro Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.