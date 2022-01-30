Abba Kyari makes first public appearance at IGP son's wedding since suspension

The wedding, which took place on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in Maiduguri, Borno State, had other eminent Nigerians in attendant.

Kyari had been on social media hiatus since his controversial post on August 4, 2021 in the heat of his alleged involvement with suspected internet fraudster Hushpuppi.

Pulse Nigeria

The suspended cop however, took to his verified Facebook page with over 450,000 followers shortly after the wedding to share photos from the event.

Also at the wedding included Aliko Dangote; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; popular socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, traditional rulers, governors, business mogul, amongst others.

Recall that a Special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Andrew Innocenti, had alleged that Kyari was contracted by Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi after a “co-conspirator,” Chibuzo Vincent allegedly made a threat to expose the alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.

Pulse Nigeria

Innocenti alleged that Hushpuppi paid the suspended police officer N8m or $20,600 for the arrest and detention of Vincent.