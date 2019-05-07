A trendy and budget friendly smartphone with a bigger display and unique design

The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is a demonstration of empowerment through great accessible technology, confirming that innovation is not limited to flagship big-hitters but cuts across mid and entry levels. The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 features the Huawei Dewdrop notch – one of the smallest Huawei notches to this day – which is intricately placed in the middle of the device, not to disrupt the symmetry of the frontal view. It also delivers elegant and fashionable aesthetics making it ideal for both functionality-oriented and fashion-savvy users.

With the new-generation bezel-less screen design, the HUAWEI Y6 2019's 6.09” Dewdrop Display represents the perfect union between advanced technology and pleasing aesthetics. The device features sleek, rounded curves carefully crafted in the shape of the screen. With its screen-to-body ratio improved and its aesthetic appeal enhanced, the HUAWEI Y6 2019's notch is reduced to the size of a small droplet of water as seen in the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019, allowing for a more unabridged and immersive viewing and gaming experience.

The HUAWEI Y6 2019 comes in three colors that are sure to stand out amongst the competition. The Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black are designed with millions of reflective particles. When they come in contact with light, reflection and diffraction occurs to produce dazzling rainbow-like colors. The third color- Amber Brown, features a leather-like design that increases its overall appeal. Not only is it elegant and fashionable, It is also appeals practicality-oriented users with its fingerprint-proof design.

Furthermore, The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 runs on the latest EMUI 9.0.1 that is on top of Android 9 Pie and privacy protection is highly secure and sophisticated identification methods found in high segment smartphones are featured in the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 – the Face Unlock which leverages AI to identify and unlock the device promptly, and the Fingerprint sensor which allows users to unlock the device in quick progressions.

The HUAWEI Y6 2019 is a vivid example and a meaningful breakthrough in how technology, art and fashion can go hand-in-hand with each other. This masterpiece is priced at NGN43900 and is available at the Huawei store, Jumia and Retailers Nationwide.

