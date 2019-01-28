A rare Eclipse hits the roads, courtesy of Mitsubishi

In what can be described as dramatic and bold, Mitsubishi's Eclipse of the 90’s makes a comeback with the 2019 model Eclipse Cross.

Coming with Mitsubishi's signature styling, driving dynamics and technology, the all-new Eclipse Cross is a fusion of sharp coupe looks and the dynamic SUV mobility that delivers an unpeered driving confidence.

This brand-new compact SUV was unveiled in the recently renovated showroom of Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, and a subsidiary of CFAO.

The Eclipse Cross teams up with ASX and Outlander, Mitsubishi's two other strong models to make a brag of an intimidating game by the Japanese automaker in the SUV market.

Eclipse Cross promises exciting new road experiences with performance-enhancing features like the S-AWC Super-All Wheel Control. You can enjoy maximum control even in the most difficult driving terrains, with the world’s most advanced all-wheel control system.

Equipped for the Nigerian market, this Eclipse comes with 2.0 litre Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) petrol engine. As well as the Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCM) that uses laser radar and camera technology to determine if a collision is imminent.

Eclipse Cross’ Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a selected distance between your vehicle and the car ahead using radar. It reduces driving stress especially during traffic jams on highways and assures greater safety.

Another award-winning safety feature of the Eclipse Cross is the Lane Departure Warning. Intelligent sensors placed all around the vehicle monitors your surroundings and provide active warnings to alert you of possible danger. For instance, if your vehicle is drifting from its lane while the turn signals are not operating.

Other available active safety systems include Hill Start Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) which detects vehicles approaching from the side while you’re backing up. The Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Lane Change Assist (LCA) systems that use radar sensors to detect vehicles in your blind spots. Active Stability Control (ASC) to maintain control on slippery surfaces and the Automatic High Beam for easier night driving.

This intelligent vehicle keeps you in tune with the world with its modern connectivity features such as Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD Touchscreen Audio system + MP3, Hands-free phone kit.

Eclipse Cross comes with Mitsubishi Motors’ dynamic shield design, distinct, edgy body lines, Standard 18” alloy wheels that strengthen its sporty SUV’s appearance. The rear design is distinguished by the cubist style created around the high-mounted, stretched rear lamps and a horizontally divided rear window.

Some other exciting features of the Eclipse Cross include reverse video camera, keyless operation system, electric parking brake with brake auto hold, rain sensor, auto headlights, colour LCD multi-information display.

This is a featured post