A quick overview of Vskit’s favourite moments in year 2020

It was indeed a year filled with all sorts of emotions; from boredom to new experiences, learning new things, discoveries, etc., however, one of the best parts was the presence of these short video apps during the pandemic.

One would recall that it was as if these apps were non-existent before the global pandemic. It’s acceptance, especially in Nigeria was impressive. This has made it worthy of note to review the best moments on Vskit in the year 2020.

Vskit prides herself as an African-centric brand and a hub for users to express themselves in ways deemed fit. Short video application Vskit has been in the limelight for 3 years now. She prides herself as an African-centric brand, striving to make the voices of African’s heard as creatively as impossible.

The slogan “Short Videos, More Fun”, has been a driving force as the brand has never fallen short of providing this in its 3 years of existence.

In 2020, Vskit was able to achieve great market participation and recognition in Africa. With its passing, it is important to look back and remember some of the activities that got us through the year on Vskit.

With users from over 50 countries in Africa, for every 1 billion views,

- 40% is about people’s expression of happiness

- 20% sees people dancing to trending background music

- 15% of the population is singing or making a duet with their favourite artists

- 10% showed all kinds of skills from cooking to drawing, cloth making, etc.

- 5% helped motivate and lift everyone’s spirits

A quick demographic categorization;

Ages 12 – 18 loved and vibed to Farce and Hip-Hop dances.

19 – 25 years loved to twerk and play dress up.

Africans between ages 26 and 35 loved skits and musically.

Party and Vox-pop was most popular between individuals of 36 – 50 age group.

While Africans of over 50 years loved cooking and the country-side life.

According to countries, below is how their users expressed their usage preference;

A quick overview of Vskit’s favourite moments in year 2020

Nigeria and Kenya are countries with the highest likes on the app.

Ethiopia and Senegal are top countries with the highest number of followers.

Nigeria and Kenya came tops again with the highest number of comments seen on the app.

Tanzania and Kenya are seen to have the most video uploads in the year 2020, while;

Senegal and Nigeria came tops with the number of video sharing on their social media platforms.

Here comes the interesting details; a review of the best trending challenges in 2020.

None of the challenges listed below will come as a surprise especially because they got the whole of Africans participating.

#StayAtHomeChallenge – this was about the first viral challenge once the lockdown was announced. People were able to express what they are up to while being isolated at home. #AyeDance – This is by far one of the most popular dances on Vskit with over 110 million video uploads. It got families coming together to make their own memorable dances. #EndSars – A very emotional period in Nigeria as flags were raised and most youth came out in one voice.

Some Background Music(s) also made it to the 5 most used on Vskit

Mr Money Jerusalem Yummy Licki Licki Mkora

Worthy of mention is also the most watched attractions of Vskit

Mount Kilimanjaro Victoria Falls Massai Mara National Reserve Great Rift Valley Zanzibar Island

Here are also the 2020 most visited cities in Africa

Lagos Nigeria Nairobi Der es Salam Accra Abidjan

Most popular dances on Vskit in 2020

1. Chop Palliative Dance

2. Kangaroo Dance

3. Malowa Dance

4. Tesumole Dance

5. Guda Dance

Top 5 foods that trended on Vskit in 2020

Ugali by Kenyans and Tanzanians Jollof Rice by Nigerians Chichinga by Ghanaians Attieke by Cote d Ivoire Ijera by Ethiopians

In addition to the 5 top videos, users engaged with remarkably interesting background music through the year. 5 out of the numerous are;

1. Jolly - YungVicy

2. More - Savvy

3. Come and get your love – Red Bone

4. Mailo pt2 - Adebowale

5. Show your way – Fresh Boy

2020 was indeed an amazing period, with loads of memories to show for it. This year has started on a good note as there has been tons of social media buzz on the brand, especially with the just concluded Vskit Awards.

Although Covid-19 came ravaging, it was still a year filled with hope. Short video apps helped people get over the fear and sadness real quick. Social distance could not hold people back from experiencing the good life. Vskit did not only see videos, but also the spirit of people being brave and optimistic. 2021 promises to be better.

