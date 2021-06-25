A Nigerian Punter won N12.5 million on Sports Betting PariPesa

Fortune has smiled on a Nigeria-based punter, Osita, who won millions after staking with sports betting firm - PariPesa Nigeria. Osita made 9.5 million profit in one night.

He made three accumulator bets in one night for a total of 3 million naira. And got a triple win! The biggest winning odds were 9.6! And when all three accumulators were settled, Osita had 12.5 million naira in his account.

The player did not want to disclose his full name. But he noted that he has been playing at Paripesa for several months already and this is not his first big win.

In a statement by the Paripesa Nigeria Chief Operating Officer - Oyindamola Michaels, Osita played a fantastic 5-game accumulator and two accumulators with odds of 4.5 and 2.2 to win this sum.

“Nigerians appreciate our love of the game and commitment to prompt payment. Having been operational in the Nigerian market for almost a year, we are here for real. As a measure of our commitment, we will always keep our promise of fast and instant payout, quality customer service and the best odds in the market.

“We are a premium International brand, with fully localized operations in Nigeria”.

