A life-changing opportunity with Unicaf-Mastercard Scholarship

“We are committed to offering Mastercard customers the opportunity to earn internationally recognised Bachelor, Master’s or Doctoral degrees at a fraction of the cost through the “Unicaf-Mastercard scholarship”, said Dr Nicos Nicolaou, CEO, Unicaf. “This partnership will provide degree earning opportunity to Mastercard customers, and we are incredibly proud to have this partnership with an organisation like Mastercard.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Unicaf to offer our cardholders’ access to internationally recognised degrees. As consumers in our markets embrace online learning, this is how we show dedication to our cardholders by offering value through lifestyle benefits and rewards that are perfectly matched to their new routines'' said Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard.

Unicaf has developed a special scholarship programme, to help African students earn accredited degrees, making higher education more accessible, affordable and flexible through online studies. Further to this, Unicaf also provides an instalment tuition payment option to all eligible students.

Unicaf’s comprehensive state-of-the-art digital ecosystem is seamlessly integrated with technology and services which provide the digital infrastructure that students need to study and complete their courses online. Students can interact with internationally trained tutors and fellow virtual classmates from 156 countries, offering Mastercard cardholders an international perspective and valuable insights into European, Asian and American professional practices.

Through this partnership, Mastercard cardholders willing to advance their career and study online, without relocating or quitting their jobs can leverage this life-changing opportunity by applying here