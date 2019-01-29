A healthy December for market users

So instead of spending hours waiting to see a doctor or nurse, people tend to flip that time into making some cool cash. Getting people to care about their health without making them feel at a loss in their businesses is what MTN Foundation is promoting through its MTN Market Doctor initiative.

MTN Market Doctor is a health initiative of the MTN Foundation aimed at improving access to health care in Nigeria especially to the underserved population.

Following a successful outing in selected markets in Rivers State, the Foundation is extending the happiness to other markets in Lagos. The selected markets include Tejuosho Market, Phase 2, Yaba, Ayangburen Market, Sabo, Ikorodu, Mile 12 Market, Ketu and Folashade Tinubu-Ojo (FTO), Ebute-Ero Market, Gorodom.

The rush-hour festive shopping was no obstacle as doctors, nurses and pharmacists were present to make sure everyone was attended to and free drugs were also given to those who needed them, as prescribed.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Chinelo Adams, while commending MTN Nigeria said “I know how much I will spend if I go to the hospital but MTN has come to the market to give us free health check-up and free drugs. We don't always have time because we are trying to make money to feed and carry the family, so I say Thank you to MTN Nigeria for this.”

What better way to show care than giving the gift of good health to loved ones.

