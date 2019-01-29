So instead of spending hours waiting to see a doctor or nurse, people tend to flip that time into making some cool cash. Getting people to care about their health without making them feel at a loss in their businesses is what MTN Foundation is promoting through its MTN Market Doctor initiative.

Market Users at the MTN Market Doctor Outreach in Lagos

MTN Market Doctor is a health initiative of the MTN Foundation aimed at improving access to health care in Nigeria especially to the underserved population.

Beneficiaries of the MTN Market Doctor Outreach

Following a successful outing in selected markets in Rivers State, the Foundation is extending the happiness to other markets in Lagos. The selected markets include Tejuosho Market, Phase 2, Yaba, Ayangburen Market, Sabo, Ikorodu, Mile 12 Market, Ketu and Folashade Tinubu-Ojo (FTO), Ebute-Ero Market, Gorodom.

A healthy December for market users

The rush-hour festive shopping was no obstacle as doctors, nurses and pharmacists were present to make sure everyone was attended to and free drugs were also given to those who needed them, as prescribed.

See who is excited about the MTN Market Doctor Outreach

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Chinelo Adams, while commending MTN Nigeria said “I know how much I will spend if I go to the hospital but MTN has come to the market to give us free health check-up and free drugs. We don't always have time because we are trying to make money to feed and carry the family, so I say Thank you to MTN Nigeria for this.”

A healthy December for market users

What better way to show care than giving the gift of good health to loved ones.

A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users
A healthy December for market users

This is a featured post