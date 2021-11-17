RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

A glam night like no other as Balmain and Chivas throw party of the year in Lagos

This weekend, Lagos saw a party like no other as the IT guys and ladies AKA the Hustle Gen came together to celebrate a unique fusion of luxury fashion and whisky at the Balmain and Chivas launch event.

Themed Armour for the Night, guests showed up and showed out in their Balmain-inspired fits and we saw show-stopping blings, chains and luxe statement pieces come to life on the black carpet.

As part of this exclusive partnership, Chivas released limited-edition Chivas XV and Balmain bottles which were created in collaboration with the Creative Director of Balmain, Oliver Rousteing. The highlight of the night was the unveiling of the exclusive collection which features extremely limited and individually numbered gold bottles.

These bottles are adorned with metallic armour and chains, which is a nod to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. There are only 100 of these limited-edition bottles in Nigeria which will be given to individuals who embody the essence of both the Chivas and Balmain brands.

At the event, guests enjoyed delicious Chivas-based cocktails - the Chivas Martini was a crowd fav, sumptuous canapés including tasty sliders, ribs, mac n cheese and more; and took delightful photos at the Balmain x Chivas inspired picturesque backdrops and photo set armored by the renowned Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

The crowd was also thrilled by electrifying surprise performances by Lojay, & the Black Diamond, Wande Coal who had the crowd raving, grooving and begging for more!

The event also celebrated Chivas Regal’s new direction as the luxury whisky for the Hustle Gen - defined as older Gen Z’s and younger millennial trendsetters that are breaking conventions, defining fashion and celebrating success.

According to the Brand Manager for Chivas Regal Nigeria, Elizabeth Anthony, “Chivas is a brand that is synonymous with success and we are happy to align our values with the Hustle Gen who are living life on their own terms and defining success. We are excited about this collaboration as it places Chivas at the forefront of luxury fashion and whisky in Nigeria and across the world.”

The energy at the Armour for the Night event was next to none and we simply cannot wait for other exciting activations from Chivas!

Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whisky manufactured by Chivas Brothers, which is part of Pernod Ricard. Chivas should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18. Follow @ChivasRegalNG for exciting updates and experiences.

