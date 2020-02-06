A tanker conveying 11,000 litres of diesel, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, exploded at Abule Osun Barracks, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Ojo.

New Telegraph reports that operatives of the Lagos Fire Service are currently at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, says no life was lost in the incident and no injuries have been recorded.

He says: “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that an 11,000-litre tanker (registration number unknown) loaded with diesel was on fire. Attempts to contain the fire are ongoing, but preliminary investigations indicate that the rear spring broke while the tanker was at high speed, which led to the explosion.

“No mortality or injury recorded; traffic abatement measures are being carried out. We will provide further updates.”