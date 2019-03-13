A closer look at the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019: Stunning design, AI camera and premium features

Huawei has improved a lot of things in this year’s edition of the Y7 lineup. Y series has historically maintained the legacy of tailored design and strong performance without breaking the bank. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features the all-new Dewdrop display, a sleeker design, better camera, and many more premium features, all for a phone that is priced at NGN59900.

Design

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019’s display is one of the main attractions once we lay eyes on this phone. It features the premium HUAWEI Dewdrop display with a 6.26 inch screen that provides a high quality entertainment experience whether the user is using the device for video or gaming purposes.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 has a premium build quality and holding it in hands feels like having a flagship phone. The device looks super sleek and, even with over six inches of screen, is fairly manageable in the hand. The back of the device is ceramic and is coated with polycarbonate, which is resilient against day-to-day wear and tear. And since this device targets youth, Huawei has it in three energetic colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red.

Two dual cameras - 13MP+2MP - are placed at the top corner of the rear on the phone with fingerprint sensor lying on the back, in the central upper part. The overall look of the device is very sleek and features a smart piece of hardware.

Camera

This phone features three cameras: 16MP front camera and 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. And because people face difficulties when they want to take a selfie – the shutter button might be unreachable, for instance - Huawei has come up with two innovative ways: Gesture Control and Smile Detection. If the user has enabled Gesture Control, closing or opening the palm would send a signal to the front camera to snap a selfie. While in the Smile Detection, users can say “cheese” and the camera will take a selfie.

The primary 13MP rear camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. If users are taking photos in the Aperture Mode, there is a soft bokeh around objects that can be obtained by turning up the aperture, and a round crisp image if they lower it.

The quality of pictures taken from both the front and back camera come out looking pretty good in most conditions. Thanks to Master AI, the camera can recognize over 22 different categories and more than 500 scenes. And if it is enabled, the AI can recognize the subject we are pointing the camera to and adjust the parameters to get the best results.

Other Premium Features

With a 4,000mAh battery, this phone provides a pretty decent battery life. It is enough power to easily get through a day with moderate to heavy usage. Huawei even says this device retains at least 80 percent of its full capacity even after 700 recharges, which technically means the phone is still reliable even after two years of normal use.

Huawei has equipped the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 with an eight ARM Cortex-A53 high efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It runs with an Adreno 506 GPU with Vulkan support, delivering smooth performance in new top mobile titles.

For quick and easy device unlock, this phone contains the Face Unlock 2.0. It works like this: Users set up their profile following on-screen instructions; the device can authenticate the identity of a user and unlock the device quickly. For extra security, facial credentials are saved locally and never leave the device.

Furthermore, there is also the fingerprint sensor technology, which, Huawei says, allows users to unlock the device in less than 0.37 seconds. The fingerprint sensor also supports multiple functions, such as to take photo/video, stop alarm, answer call, browse photos or show the notification panel.

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is now available for Pre-Order on ﻿Jumia﻿ and leading retailers across Nigeria till March 17th. As part of the launch, Huawei will also be gifting customers FREE Bluetooth Speakers or Digital Weight Meters from Miniso for a limited time.

With this smartphone, users would get a beautiful looking display, good performance and excellent front camera and dual-setup cameras on the back. These are great features to be added to a phone that is priced at NGN59900.

