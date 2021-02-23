A better life ……..Loading

At AltMall, we continue to lead the charge to provide Nigerians with a better life with the ‘Pay With Alternative Finance’ option which allows you to pay in installments for items on the website, ultimately redefining shopping and spending for the current trend and economy.

Our number one priority is YOU, ensuring that you can afford to live well and still have enough finances to be able to meet up with your obligations and aspiration.

Here’s additional information about Altmall’s “Pay with Alternative Finance” Feature:

Shoppers must not have a non-performing loan with any Bank or Financial Institution and a clean credit bureau report.

Shopping to Pay Later on AltMall comes with a price markup of 14%.

Shoppers must have a minimum of 6 months bank statement for a salary account or an alternate account with reasonable inflow.

The payment period is usually 12-24 months.

Note that you can also shop and make payment in full at no additional cost.

Also, AltMall also offers a Personalized Shopping feature that enables you to shop for items that are not listed on the website.

If you would like to purchase an item that Altmall doesn’t have listed, simply fill our personalized shopping form and the item would be sourced for you.

https://altmall.ng/#/info/request-product

AltMall is part of Alternative Finance’s commitment to its customers to continually provide holistic financial offerings that go beyond the conventional banking relationship.

