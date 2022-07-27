A beginners guide to bitcoin mining

Most people have heard about Bitcoin. While you may be among this group, you may not be among the few who understand it deeply. Bitcoin is a primary electronic currency that has become increasingly popular worldwide. Individuals, businesses, and institutions from part of the Bitcoin community today. Yet, only a select few understand Bitcoin mining.

Like in the traditional fiat currency, we all have used cash for various purposes, including buying that computer or smartphone you are using now. But that is as far as most of us go in understanding how money comes to be. Bitcoin mining is akin to the process that creates the coins or notes that you know as money. Learn about it below.

What is Bitcoin Mining?

Bitcoin mining is not a common phrase or concept as that of Bitcoin. You may just have heard or come across it. Yet, since it is responsible for the Bitcoin reality, it is as old as Bitcoin itself. You can begin by looking at Bitcoin mining as gold mining. In gold mining, the gold miners go through the entire mining process and eventually fetch gold.

With that analogy, let's now narrow down to the real thing, Bitcoin mining. Bitcoin mining is simply the process of mining for Bitcoins. Essentially, it involves generating new Bitcoin. Unlike gold mining, though, Bitcoin mining is a more complex process that does not entail digging out masses of mud or soil. It happens in the world of computers.

Bitcoin miners are responsible for generating new digital coins. The Bitcoin miners solve computational puzzles to mine Bitcoin. Advanced computing systems are the working tools or spaces for Bitcoin miners. The process is complex and hence requires advanced computing systems that are faster.

When Bitcoin is mining, the first Bitcoin miner who successfully solves the mathematical puzzle gets a Bitcoin reward. Therefore, the process continues after a Bitcoin miner solves a mystery. From this explanation, you realize that Bitcoin mining may not be for everyone. Only those with the knowledge and skills to solve the computational puzzles.

Reasons for Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining is attractive because it serves several important purposes. First, Bitcoin mining is essential to ensure that we have Bitcoins. There would be no new Bitcoins if Bitcoin mining were not there, meaning even trading wouldn't happen. Perhaps, you can learn more about Bitcoin trading with platform such as Bitcoin Era. The process has to continue because of the need to have more Bitcoins available for users and investors alike.

Second, Bitcoin mining ensures that the Bitcoin network is trustworthy. Bitcoin works on the element of trustworthiness as a digital currency. Therefore, mining provides this by verifying the crypto currency's transaction information. And this prevents double-spending when using Bitcoin. Therefore, without Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin transactions would not be trustworthy.

Incentives for Bitcoin Mining

You may be wondering why Bitcoin miners do it. There are specific incentives for Bitcoin mining. Bitcoin miners earn a reward when they solve a computational puzzle. The award is a Bitcoin. Therefore, this acts as an excellent incentive to keep them working. Bitcoin mining is a rewarding job. You wouldn't want to have headaches solving computational math problems for nothing. Right?

Bitcoin mining primarily involves hard work. Solving the mathematical puzzle, known as proof of work (PoW), consists of guessing many potential number combinations until they find the solution. Getting rewarded for successful guesswork is incentive enough for Bitcoin mining.

Conclusion

Bitcoin mining is a necessary process that creates new Bitcoin and ensures the trustworthiness of every Bitcoin transaction. It involves solving mathematical puzzles using advanced computing systems. It is a rewarding experience for Bitcoin miners. Does it sound like something you would want to try out?

---