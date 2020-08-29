Unlike some who are still in doubt that they can win millions in cash and smartphones by simply recharging their 9mobile lines, others have been taking advantage of this offer and smiling ever since. Such was the case of Chief Tony Nnaji who won a million naira courtesy of the 9mobile mega millions promo in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Nneka Owolabi, 9mobile Head of Corporate, Sales South-South /South-East; Chief Tony Nnaji, 1million Naira winner and Martin Ojugbeli, 9mobile South-South Head of Region at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Port Harcourt

According to Chief Tony Nnaji, the promo seemed like a joke. He was hanging out with his childhood friend on the joyous day when he got a call from a 9mobile staff that he had just won N1m. “I shouted with joy but also had to double-check with a friend of mine who also works at 9mobile. He confirmed and congratulated me afterwards. It is a wonderful feeling to be a winner in the 9mobile Mega Millions promo”.

Chukwunonso Obi, 9mobile South-South Retail Sales Manager; Egondu Njoku, smartphone winner and Martin Ojugbeli, 9mobile South-South Head of Region at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Port Harcourt

He urged other customers to keep recharging. “I am pleasantly surprised now that the promo is real. 9mobile is really putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians during this Covid-19 pandemic and I join other Nigerians to appreciate them for the good work”. Also, Mrs. Egondu Njoku who won a smartphone was delighted that she could be a winner by just recharging her 9mobile line. “I will recharge more and hopefully, I can win the grand prize of N10m. God will continually bless 9mobile for making us happy”.

Chukwunonso Obi, 9mobile South-South Retail Sales Manager presenting Egondu Njoku with her smartphone prize at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Port Harcourt

Speaking at the 9mobile experience centre in Port Harcourt, River State, the Head of Regional Sales, South-South, 9mobile, Mr. Martins Ikechukwu, encouraged customers to seize the opportunity of the Promo to win big. “9mobile is creating excitement for Nigerians with the Mega Millions Promo. The Promo is expected to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic”.

Chukwunonso Obi, 9mobile South-South Retail Sales Manager; Egondu Njoku, smartphone winner and Martin Ojugbeli, 9mobile South-South Head of Region at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Port Harcourt

The 9mobile National Mega Million Promo is ongoing and will run through till November 2020. It promises customers who recharge with a minimum of 200 Naira daily a chance to win smartphones within the hour, one million naira and a grand prize of ten million naira at the end of the campaign.

Egondu Njoku showing off her smartphone prize at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Port Harcourt

This is a featured post.