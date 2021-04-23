9mobile marks World Book and Copyright Day

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Do you think you will remember the books you read while growing up? Try out this 9mobileZikoko “Only True Book Worms Will Ace This Quiz about Nigerian Novels.”

Whether in the form of a popular book title that has since turned into a witty social slang or the imagery of a particular character in a story that we can relate with, the books that we read no doubt shape us as individuals.

But can you remember everything you read about a particular book growing up?

To mark this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, 9mobile in partnership with Zikoko have come up with an online quiz titled “Only True Book Worms Will Ace This Quiz About Nigerian Novels”, which basically is to help you gauge your knowledge and how well you remember the books you read growing up, and hopefully reawaken your love for books and reading.

This online quiz is set to reignite nostalgic memories of those popular and famous literatures and celebrate their extraordinariness.

So brace yourself and take on this fun challenge that promises lots of intrigues and exhilarating feelings, while testing your retention of memorable books.

Join in the excitement and take the quiz now by clicking on the link below.

https://www.zikoko.com/quizzes/quiz-about-nigerian-novels/

*This is a featured post.

