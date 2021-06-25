9mobile leads live session on hypertension
Due to the special focus on Covid-19 over the last year, many deadly illnesses have suffered a lack of adequate attention especially conditions like Hypertension.
Join the conversation to be facilitated by Dr Juliet Offiah (Dr Julz) on @Instablog9ja live on Sunday, June 27, 2021, by 7:00 pm.
Spread the word, you could just be saving a life!
