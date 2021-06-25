RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

9mobile leads live session on hypertension

Due to the special focus on Covid-19 over the last year, many deadly illnesses have suffered a lack of adequate attention especially conditions like Hypertension.

9mobile, in continuation of its health talk series, puts the spotlight on the scourge of hypertension on Instagramlive with the topic - 'Responding to the rising challenge of Hypertension in a pandemic depressed world’.

Join the conversation to be facilitated by Dr Juliet Offiah (Dr Julz) on @Instablog9ja live on Sunday, June 27, 2021, by 7:00 pm.

Spread the word, you could just be saving a life!

#Featuredby9mobile

