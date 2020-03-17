9mobile hosts Channel Partners Conference 2020 in Lagos

The conference with the theme ‘Facing the future together’ underscored the essence of growing the company’s stakeholder relations and deepening its corporate brand in Nigeria.

Speaking during the Channels Partners Conference, the Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Mr. Stephane Beuvelet, re-emphasized the rationale behind the Channel Partners Conference while highlighting the company’s resolve to foster value-driven relationships among its dealers and channel sales partners.

He said, “The idea behind this conference is to converge with our channel partners and dealers to create the energy and momentum that we need to grow in 2020 and beyond. We have started on the right footing with the deployment of our infrastructure and 4GLTE across the country.

"We have also slashed down our prices, and people have realized that 9mobile is the preferred network. We have also created this new demand that will favor our partners and sales dealers".

9mobile also recognized and rewarded its channels partners at a gala event that held after the conference.

